SUNBURY — Shikellamy taxpayers will not see a tax increase in the 2023-2024 school year after directors adopted a nearly $51 million budget Tuesday night.
Directors also accepted the resignation of Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn who accepted a job as the new superintendent at Greenwood School District, in Millerstown.
Murphy-Kahn spent the last 20 years at Shikellamy and became assistant superintendent in 2021, gave her notice to the board and Superintendent Jason Bendle, saying she had the opportunity to lead a district and wanted to take on the challenge.
Murphy-Kahn spoke at the school board meeting and said she would miss the district.
“My love for Shikellamy will last forever,” she said.
She was appointed as superintendent by the Greenwood board of directors in a 9-0 vote last Wednesday.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was saddened to see Murphy-Kahn go but wished her well in her new venture.
Bendle and Business Manager Brian Manning worked on the budget for the past several months and were able to put together a spending plan that also included the addition of one technology assistant position at $38,000, a high school teaching position at $59,727, and a pay increase for administration, professional staff (contractual), management employees and teamsters support personnel.