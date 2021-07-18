SUNBURY — Despite having a severe case of laryngitis, a 2014 Shikellamy High School graduate continued to put smiles on faces as she performed operas by Mozart and Bizet on Sunday for an audience of 60 at Saint Monica’s Church.
“I got sick like a week and a half ago and am recovering,” said Christa Beveridge, 25, of Baltimore. “But the show must go on.”
Beveridge said she hasn’t performed since March of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, so she wanted to make a comeback in her hometown and inside the church where she often sang in the past.
“It’s great being back here and seeing everyone,” she said. “I am so grateful to see everyone and perform for them."
Beveridge is studying at the Peabody Institute for vocal performance in Baltimore.
Her mother, Kathy Bartol, who retired in 2016 as the vocal instructor in the Selinsgrove Area School District, said she was pleased to be playing the piano and performing with her daughter.
“I am so happy to be here and doing this with her,” Bartol said. “This was like making a comeback for me, and this took me about a month to learn with her every day.’
The duo performed eight various pieces during the 45-min performance.
“Christa is wonderful,” Sunbury resident Ann Marie Ramph, said. “She is just so talented.”
Beveridge’s high school musical director, Ellen Boyer, was also in attendance and said she wouldn’t have missed the show for anything.
“She is just an amazing talent,” Boyer said. “When she was in high school she just lit up the stage and she continues to do that to this day.”
Father Fred Wangwe said he was also happy to hear Beveridge and her mother sing at the church.
“It is wonderful to have them here with us,” Wangwe said.
The mom and daughter also performed some 20th Century art songs and well-known Broadway favorites from the musicals "Sweeney Todd" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie."
The performance was free. Donations were accepted for the church.