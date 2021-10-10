A 2019 Shikellamy High School graduate can now say he has been seen by 50 million people and counting.
Camden Hare, 20, of Sunbury, appeared as one of the 100 participants in the popular YouTube game show hosted by YouTuber MrBeast for a chance to win $500,000 by remaining in a circle, which continued to shrink daily.
Hare applied to the show, which was filmed in North Carolina, where he is currently attending school at East Carolina University, in Greenville, N.C., studying musical theatre
“I took a shot and I got contacted about being on the show,” he said. “It was an amazing experience.”
Jimmy Donaldon, 23, better known to his fans as “MrBeast” began his YouTube channel in 2012 and continued to grow a following by offering money and prizes for various YouTube contests.
Hare’s challenge was to remain inside a circle made of turf inside an undisclosed warehouse in North Carolina.
“It was challenging,” Hare said. “I got to meet so many great people and had so much fun along the way.”
Hare spent 13 days making it to number 17 before bending down to take a break near a white line which disqualified him from the competition.’
Each day the circle got smaller and smaller, Hare said. “It’s just one of those things,” Hare said. “I didn’t even realize I touched it.”
Upon reviewing the footage, MrBeast had to inform Hare he was disqualified but not before giving him some cash and a Play Station 5 for his efforts.
“I am in contact with the producers and am looking forward to returning for another challenge in the future,” he said.