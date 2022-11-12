SUNBURY — A group of teachers at Chief Shikellamy are donating money to Project Linus in honor of a fellow colleague who taught in the district for 35 years.
Former Shikellamy teacher Beverly Maizland, who teachers said always went by the name “Miss Maizland” died in September. Chief Shikellamy teachers Amy Herbster and Gina Becker wanted to do something in her honor.
The teachers decided to ask Superintendent Jason Bendle if they could raise money through a dress down day to collect funds to donate to Maizland’s favorite charity.
Bendle agreed, and the group raised $605 to be delivered to Project Linus, of Mifflinburg.
Project Linus, a non-profit organization that provides new handmade blankets to children in need, was a place Maizland took to heart and often worked with, according to Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter president Pat Warren
"She was involved for many years,” Warren said. “She started knitting blankets in 2005. When she went to a nursing home she still was faithful in knitting the blankets.”
Warren said she was thrilled to hear the Shikellamy teachers were raising money on Maizland’s behalf.
“It is absolutely incredible,” Warren said. “Miss Maizland would have loved it.”
Herbster said when she learned of the death she wanted to help, so she and Becker came up with the idea and Becker went to Bendle, who agreed immediately.
“We were able to raise the funds and donate them in Miss Maizland’s name,” Herbster said.
Blankets for Project Linus are meant to provide comfort, according to the organization.
“This was a great surprise to us,” Warren said. “We are very thankful.”