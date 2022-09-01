MIFFLINBURG — Ryan Williams scored the only goal in the game for the Braves as Shikellamy gets the win on the road in conference play against Mifflinburg. Goalie Dillon Zechman ended with nine saves. Kanon Keister finished with 11 saves for the Wildcats.
Shikellamy will head to Hughesville for their next game on Saturday, while Mifflinburg hosts Jersey Shore next Thursday.
Shikellamy 1, Mifflinburg 0
First half
S-Ryan Williams, 27:15.
Shots: S 8-6. Corners: S 5-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 11 (Kanon Keister); Shikellamy 9 (Dillon Zechman).