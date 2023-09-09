MOUNT CARMEL — Jillian Deivert scored three goals for the Braves, while Sarah Long and Lily Persing each scored two goals. Shikellamy (5-0) lead 9-0 at halftime.

Ava Chapman scored the Red Tornadoes' lone goal in the second half to avoid the shut out.

Shikellamy 12, Mount Carmel 1

Shikellamy Goals: Jillian Deivert 3, Sarah Long 2, Lily Persing 2, Lily Fatool, Emma Koontz, Samantha Newman, Lauryn Ross, Alyssa Williams.

Mount Carmel Goals: Ava Chapman.

Shots: S 34-4. Corners: S 9-0. Saves: Mount Carmel 21; Shikellamy 3.

