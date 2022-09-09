MILTON — Cade Wirnsberger finishes with the best score of the match with 41 at Wynding Brook Golf Course. Max Wirnsberger, Kendall Fedder, and Isaiah Day each finished with scores better than 50 or less for the Black Panthers.
For the Braves, Christian Kisner ended 7-over-par at 42 while Luke Fatool ends the match with a score of 44. Both Ryan Williams and Cam Lenner each cashed in with a 47 helping Shikellamy to win a close match.
Shikellamy 180, Milton 185
at Wynding Brook Golf Course (Par 35)
Milton: Cade Wirnsberger 41, Max Wirnsberger 45, Kendall Fedder 49, Isaiah Day 50.
Shikellamy: Christian Kisner 42, Luke Fatool 44, Cam Lenner 47, Ryan Williams 47.