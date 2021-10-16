STATE COLLEGE — Kendra Mull and Mckenna Zellers scored first-half goals to lead the Braves to the nonleague win.
The Little Lions tried to come back after a goal with 29:50 remaining in regulation, but it wasn't enough as Shikellamy moved to 10-4-1 on the season.
Shikellamy 2, State College 1
First half
S-Kendra Mull, 18:54; S-Mckenna Zellers (Sophia Feathers); 13:45.
Second half
SC-M.Wilson, 29:50.
Shots: S 10-7. Corners: S 4-3. Saves: State College 7 (Abbey Clifford); Shikellamy 4 (Cassi Ronk).