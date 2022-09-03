HUGHESVILLE — Cole Lynch scored the first and only goal in the first half via a penalty kick in the 21st minute for Shikellamy. In the second half, Fernando Nunez scored his two goals with assists coming from Ben Gross and Ryan Williams. The Braves advance to 3-0 on the season and will host Bloomsburg this Tuesday for their next game.
Hughesville's lone goal came off of a penalty kick from Jeff Fenstermacher in the second half. The Spartans drop to 2-3 and they'll host Shamokin on Thursday.
Shikellamy 3, Hughesville 1
First half
S-Cole Lynch (penalty kick), 21m.
Second half
S-Fernando Nunez (Ben Gross), 36m; H-Jeff Fenstermacher (penalty kick), 29m; S-Nunez (Ryan Williams), 13m.
Shots: S 15-12. Corners: S 7-2. Saves: Shikellamy 13 (Gross); Hughesville 9.