SUNBURY — The Shikellamy boys tennis team started off its season with a 3-2 win over PHAC rival Milton on Monday.
Shikellamy clinched the match by sweeping all three singles games with victories by Jack Weaver, Micah Moyer, and Luke Fatool.
In the first doubles game, Nick Cooper and Fernando Nunez lost both sets against Milton's Gaven Russell and Keegan Gill 6-4 and 6-4.
The Black Panthers also won the second doubles game as Devon Shoemaker and Talon Hoffer defeated Trey Bartholomew and Kori Gates in both sets.
Shikellamy 3, Milton 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (S) def. Trace Witter 6-1, 6-0; Micah Moyer (S) def. Tyler Geisweight 6-2, 6-0; Luke Fatool (S) def. Hagan Hanselman 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Gaven Russell & Keegan Gill (M) def. Nick Cooper & Fernando Nunez 6-4, 6-4; Devon Shoemaker & Talon Hoffer (M) def. Trey Bartholomew & Kori Gates 6-0, 6-1.