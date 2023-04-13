SUNBURY — The Braves (6-4, 3-3) swept singles to clinch the HAC-I contest.
Selinsgrove (2-9, 1-5) captured their two match points by winning both doubles games.
Shikellamy 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (Shik) def. Austin Imhoof 6-3, 6-1; Micah Moyer (Shik) def. McAlister DeFazio 6-2, 6-2; Luke Fatool (Shik) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Joaquin Basu & Christopher Feiler (Sel) def. Nick Cooper & Griffin Snyder 6-1, 6-1; Lomond Rogers & Andon Kloostra (Sel) def. Trey Bartholomew & Kori Gates 6-2, 6-1.