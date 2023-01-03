SUNBURY — Freshman Lily Fatool ties her career-high in scoring as she finishes 15 points for the Braves. Paige Fausey scored 10 points of her own as Shikellamy wins their second game of the season in the HAC-I contest over Central Mountain.
Kiahna Jones ended with a team-high 15 points for Central Mountain (3-5) in the loss.
Shikellamy 47, Central Mountain 36
Shikellamy (2-7) 47
Lily Fatool 6 0-0 15; Cassi Ronk 4 0-0 8; Blaire Balestrini 3 0-0 8; Paige Fausey 4 1-1 10; Allison Minnier 2 0-0 4; Olivia Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 1-1 47.
3-point goals: Fatool 3, Balestrini 2, Fausey.
Did not score: Emma Koontz, Sarah Long, Nadia Smith, Kianah Lenner, Mya Bronowicz, Carli Berry.
Central Mountain (3-5) 36
Danica Kelly 1 1-6 3; Tara Mader 4 0-4 9; Taylor Doyle 2 2-4 6; Kiahna Jones 7 1-4 15; Ava Doyle 1 1-3 3. Totals: 15 5-21 36.
3-point goals: Mader.
Did not score: Macy Plowmen, Morgan Temple, Keely Rohrbach.
Score by quarters
C.Mountain;2;9;10;15 — 36
Shikellamy;7;18;12;10 — 47