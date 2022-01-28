SUNBURY - Blaire Balistrini put up 11 points for the Braves as Shikellamy (12-5, 10-2) wins the first of two back-to-back meetings against Midd-West (0-14, 0-12).
Chloe Sauer scored six points for the Mustangs. Emily Kline and McKennin Voss each put up five points.
Both teams will meet again on Monday night at Midd-West.
Shikellamy 49, Midd-West 19
Shikellamy (12-5) 49
Taylor Sees 1 1-2 3, Melanie Minnier 3 1-2 8, Averi Dodge 4 0-0 8, Emma Bronowicz 2 0-0 4, Tori Scheller 1 1-4 4, Paige Fausey 1 2-4 4, Blaire Balistrini 5 0-0 11, Allison Minnier 2 2-2 6, Kiersten Strohecker 0 1-4 1. Team totals: 19 8-18 49.
3-point goals: Balistrini, M.Minnier, Scheller.
Did not score: Olivia Soloman, Nadia Smith, Lilia Weist, Carly Harter, Natasha Kurtz, Brandi Reyes, Martine Kristoffersen, McKenzie Boyer.
Midd-West (0-14) 19
McKennin Voss 2 0-0 5, Sage Phillips 1 1-2 3, Chloe Sauer 2 2-4 6, Emily Kline 2 0-1 5. Team totals: 7 3-7 19.
3-point goals: Kline, Voss.
Did not score: Sara Walter, Samantha Zechman, Alyssa Deubner, Carmyn Markley, Lana Kratzer.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;2;8;7;2 — 19
Shikellamy;14;11;17;7 — 49