SUNBURY — Shikellamy freshman Lily Fatool drained five triples and ended with 17 points for the Braves (1-3) in their HAC-crossover win over Mifflinburg. Cassi Ronk finished the game with 12 points of her own.
The Braves outscored the Wildcats 30-10 at the end of the first half.
Ella Shuck scored 14 points and grabbed five boards for Mifflinburg (2-2) in the loss.
Shikellamy 49, Mifflinburg 25
Shikellamy (1-3) 49
Lily Fatool 5 2-2 17; Cassi Ronk 6 0-0 12; Blaire Balestrini 3 0-0 6; Paige Fausey 2 3-4 7; Allison Minnier 2 0-0 4; Olivia Solomon 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 6-8 49.
3-point goals: Fatool 5.
Did not score: Emma Koontz, Sophie Campbell, Nadia Smith, Mya Bronowicz, Carli Berry.
Mifflinburg (2-2) 25
Ella Shuck 5 4-10 14; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 2-2 4; Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Jayda Tilghman 0 2-2 2. Totals: 8 8-14 25.
3-point goals: Shively.
Did not score: Natalie Osborne, Sophia Stahl.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;7;3;7;8 — 25
Shikellamy;15;15;12;7 — 49