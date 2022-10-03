MIFFLINBURG — The Braves shutout Mifflinburg (0-16) in four of the six sets in singles giving Shikellamy the match win.
Reyna Kirick scored two points in the second set of the first singles game, and Kaylee Swartzlander scored a point in the first set of the third game.
Shikellamy 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Allison Minnier (S) def. Reyna Kirick 6-0, 6-2; Megan Strohecker (S) def. Morgan Traver 6-0, 6-0; Sabrina Doebler (S) def. Kaylee Swartzlander 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Shannen Sprenkle & Maggie Johnson (S) won via forfeit; Dairelis Torres & McKenzie Boyer (S) won via forfeit.