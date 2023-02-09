SUNBURY — In a rematch from the District VI 5A playoff semifinals from two years ago, the Shikellamy Braves (7-13), lead by a combined 30 points from Mason Deitrich (20) and Ryan Williams (10), knock off the Raiders as they keep their playoff hopes alive.
Derek Cox drained four 3-pointers and ended with 16 points for Bellefonte (9-10), while Jacob McConnell scores 12 points of his own in the loss. The Raiders head to Juniata tonight for their next game.
Shikellamy 58, Bellefonte 51
Shikellamy (7-13) 58
Ryan Williams 4 0-0 10; Cameron Lenner 3 0-1 7; Asher Moyer 3 0-0 7; Logan Fisher 1 0-0 3; Xavier Fashaw 2 1-2 6; Logan McAlister 0 1-2 1; Mason Deitrich 7 5-8 20; Brady Wilson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 7-13 58.
3-point goals: Williams 2, Deitrich, Fashaw, Fisher, Lenner, Moyer.
Did not score: Rhandy Castillo.
Bellefonte (9-10) 51
Luke Fisher 1 0-0 2; Derek Cox 6 0-0 16; Brady Wertz 1 0-0 3; Alexander Ebeling 0 2-4 2; Jacob McConnell 5 2-5 12; Ethan Tomasacci 1 0-0 2; Cole Crissman 3 2-3 9; Jacob Corman 1 3-6 5. Totals: 18 9-18 51.
3-point goals: Cox 4, Crissman, Wertz.
Did not score: Ryder Hamilton, Peyton Vancas.
Score by quarters
Bellefonte;10;13;12;16 — 51
Shikellamy;12;19;12;15 — 58