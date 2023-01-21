MILL HALL — For the third time this season, freshman Lily Fatool has set a new career-high in scoring as she finishes with 25 points.
Fatool scored 12 of her 25 points in the second quarter. That was part of a 24-2 run for Shikellamy (6-9, 4-2) as they took a 39-13 lead at halftime.
Blaire Balestrini and Paige Fausey each put up 12 points of their own in the HAC-I win over the Wildcats.
Kiahna Jones finishes with a team-high 13 points for Central Mountain (3-11, 0-6).
Shikellamy 58, Central Mountain 36
Shikellamy (6-9) 58
Lily Fatool 9 3-4 25; Cassi Ronk 3 0-0 6; Blaire Balestrini 5 0-0 12; Paige Fausey 6 0-0 12; Allison Minnier 0 1-2 1; Olivia Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-6 58.
3-point goals: Fatool 4, Balestrini 2.
Did not score: Nadia Smith, Kianah Lenner, Mya Bronowicz, Carli Berry.
Central Mountain (3-11) 36
Macy Plowman 1 1-1 3; Tara Mader 1 0-2 2; Taylor Doyle 3 3-4 9; Kiahna Jones 4 4-5 13; Morgan Temple 1 0-1 3; Jacey Tripp 0 1-2 1; Keely Rohrbach 2 0-0 4; Grace Keohane 0 1-1 1. Totals: 12 10-16 36.
3-point goals: Jones, Temple.
Did not score: Ava Doyle, Elise McKean, Aubrey Eiler.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;15;24;12;7 — 58
C.Mountain;11;2;13;10 — 36
JV: Shikellamy 34-23; Kianah Lenner 10, Sian Alvarez 7.