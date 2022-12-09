MIFFLINBURG — Junior Cam Lenner scored 19 points for the Braves (2-2), 11 of them at the foul line, in their win over Mifflinburg on Friday night. Asher Moyer (13) and Ryan Williams (10) also scored in double figures in the HAC-crossover contest.
Both Ethan Bombgardner and Zachary Wertman each scored 12 points for the Wildcats (1-1) in the game.
Shikellamy held Mifflinburg to single digits the first three quarters of the game as they lead 44-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Shikellamy 64, Mifflinburg 47
Shikellamy (2-2) 64
Joniel Bruno 1 0-0 2; Ryan Williams 4 0-0 10; Cam Lenner 4 11-16 19; Asher Moyer 5 3-4 13; Logan Fisher 1 0-0 3; Xavier Fashaw 2 0-2 5; Mason Deitrich 4 0-0 8; Brady Wilson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 14-22 64.
3-point goals: Williams 2, Fashaw, Fisher.
Did not score: Randy Castillo, Logan McAlister.
Mifflinburg (1-1) 47
Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 5; Zachary Wertman 5 2-4 12; Ethan Bombgardner 5 2-4 12; Jackson Griffith 0 3-6 3; Carter Breed 2 2-3 6; Chuck Reader 1 0-0 2; Aaron Bolick 3 1-3 7. Totals: 18 10-20 47.
3-point goals: Reigel.
Did not score: Chad Martin.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;14;11;19;20 — 64
Mifflinburg;9;9;9;20 — 47