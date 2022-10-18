TOWER CITY — After taking a 2-1 lead in the first half of the game, the Braves scored six goals in the second half.
Ryan Williams scored two of his three goals in the second half for Shikellamy. Cole Lynch and Fernando Nunez each scored two goals of their own.
Shikellamy 8, Williams Valley 2
First half
S-Fernando Nunez (Nick Koontz), 35:20; S-Ryan Williams, 14:36; WV-Cody Boehmer (Jayden Hechler), 12:26.
Second half
S-Nunez (Williams), 33:40; S-Cole Lynch, 24:08; S-Williams, 17:38; S-Lynch (Max Gross), 15:41; S-Williams, 10:10; S-Danny Hernandez, 6:39; WV-Collin Burger, 3:46.
Shots: S 20-7. Corners: WV 4-3. Saves: Williams Valley 8; Shikellamy 5 (Ben Gross, Nathaniel Allar).