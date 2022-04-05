SUNBURY — In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Braves scored six runs to take a 9-1 lead.
Midd-West made a run of their own at the top of the sixth inning as they scored four runs to cut the Shikellamy lead down to four. The Mustangs would score another run in the seventh inning, but the comeback came up short as the Braves hold on to win in HAC-I play.
Reagan Wiest recorded 2 RBIs, and hit a home run to go along with a two-hit game.
Sarah Shupp and Caroline Zerby recorded a double of their own for the Mustangs. Mckennin Voss had one hit on four at-bats and 2 RBIs for the game.
Shikellamy 9, Midd-West 6
Midd-West;001;004;1 — 6-8-0
Shikellamy;102;600;X — 9-13-1
WP: Sydnee Leeser; LP: Miley Beachel
Shikellamy: T. Treas, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; R. Wiest, 2-for-2, home run, 2 RBIs; S. Leeser, 1-for-3, RBI; A. Wary, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; L. Wiest, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Midd-West: M. Spriggle, 1-for-3, RBI; S. Shupp, 1-for-2, double; C. Zerby, 2-for-4, double, RBI; M. Beachel, 2-for-4, RBI; L. Oldt, 0-for-3, RBI; M. Voss, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs.