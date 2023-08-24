Shikellamy at Central Columbia

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Central Columbia High School

Last meeting: Central Columbia defeated Shikellamy 28-27 in overtime last season.

Radio/Internet:

Shikellamy Braves (0-0)

Offense

N/A

Defense

N/A

Schedule

At Central Columbia;Aug. 25

Mifflin County;Sept. 1

Central Mountain;Sept. 8

At Jersey Shore;Sept. 15

Selinsgrove;Sept. 22

Shamokin;Sept. 29

At Mifflinburg;Oct. 6

At Bloomsburg;Oct. 13

Mount Carmel;Oct. 20

At Southern Columbia;Oct. 27

Central Columbia Blue Jays (0-0)

Offense

N/A

Defense

N/A

Schedule

Shikellamy;Aug. 25

At Mifflinburg;Sept. 1

Danville;Sept. 8

At Montoursville;Sept. 15

Lewisburg;Sept. 22

Loyalsock Township;Sept. 29

At Southern Columbia;Oct. 6

At Shamokin;Oct. 13

Athens;Oct. 20

At Bloomsburg;Oct. 27

