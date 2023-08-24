Shikellamy at Central Columbia
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Central Columbia High School
Last meeting: Central Columbia defeated Shikellamy 28-27 in overtime last season.
Radio/Internet:
Shikellamy Braves (0-0)
Offense
N/A
Defense
N/A
Schedule
At Central Columbia;Aug. 25
Mifflin County;Sept. 1
Central Mountain;Sept. 8
At Jersey Shore;Sept. 15
Selinsgrove;Sept. 22
Shamokin;Sept. 29
At Mifflinburg;Oct. 6
At Bloomsburg;Oct. 13
Mount Carmel;Oct. 20
At Southern Columbia;Oct. 27
Central Columbia Blue Jays (0-0)
Offense
N/A
Defense
N/A
Schedule
Shikellamy;Aug. 25
At Mifflinburg;Sept. 1
Danville;Sept. 8
At Montoursville;Sept. 15
Lewisburg;Sept. 22
Loyalsock Township;Sept. 29
At Southern Columbia;Oct. 6
At Shamokin;Oct. 13
Athens;Oct. 20
At Bloomsburg;Oct. 27