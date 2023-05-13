SUNBURY — The weather couldn’t have been better for Shikellamy High School students as they gathered as a group one last time during the district’s Fun Fair Day at the stadium.
Shikellamy Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy Kahn said the weather was perfect as students gathered together and were able to play games, win prizes and donate to the new Braves Cafe opening at the high school next school year.
“This is just amazing to see all the students having so much fun,” she said. “This was a success.”
Fun Fair Day was postponed for several years due to COVID-19, but seniors Cameron Hoover and Cassie Ronk both said they were thrilled the event returned.
“This is one of the last times we all get to be together,” Hoover said. “It’s a fun day for everyone and we all get to come together.”
Ronk agreed.
“I am glad the day returned this year,” she said. “It’s just so much fun for everyone and we all get to enjoy the day together.”
Shikellamy teacher Jodi Schmidt, who organized the event, said she was also thrilled with the 80 degree weather and that students were enjoying the day.
Schmidt said students received a “passport” and were challenged to do the several activities and once they completed the tasks they were rewarded with ice cream.
“This is just so much fun for the students,” she said. “Plus we get to celebrate 7Mindsets and raise money for the new Braves Cafe, which will be run by the learning support students next year at the high school.”
The 7Mindsets program is designed to promote self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making and was used district-wide this past school year, Murphy Kahn said.
Fellow teacher Christy Krieger agreed with Schmidt.
“This is a fun day for the students,” she said. “It’s nice to see everyone get together and just enjoy the day.”
Shikellamy High School Principal Marc Freeman praised the staff for putting the event together.
“This is a lot of work for everyone involved,” he said. “But to look around and see all the students having fun and talking to each other is great. This was truly a great day at Shikellamy.”