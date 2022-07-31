SUNBURY — In just more than a month, a group of 1986 Shikellamy graduates was able to come together and help their friend by raising money so their classmate would be able to ease home health care costs after being diagnosed with ALS in 2020.
The group of former classmates got together and decided they wanted to help their friend, Bryan Erb, 53, of Sunbury, who was diagnosed with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
ALS weakens muscles and impacts physical functions. According to family members, Erb cannot talk, walk, or eat on his own so the group wanted to ease the difficulties for the Erb family by raising money to help offset insurance costs of home health care, according to Dawn Reichwein, who was one of the organizers of Saturday’s event at the Sunbury Community Pool.
“We wanted to do something for our friend,” she said.
So calls were made, and people came together, and on Saturday the group had nearly 100 people arrive at the pool in order to eat food, listen to a band and DJ, and enjoy the day.
“We were able to get this all together in a short time and we are happy to be able to help,” Reichwein said.
Fellow classmate Diane Peoples said she was also thrilled to be able to participate in the planning of the event for her friend.
“We are all here for our friend and are happy to be able to help in any way,” she said.
Peoples was out and about in the Valley this past month getting donations from private individuals as well as several Valley businesses, who donated items for a raffle.
The group was able to pull 24 baskets together and all of the proceeds will go to the Erb family in order to help offset the costs.
Reichwein and Peoples said the day also consisted of friends reconnecting and enjoying each other’s company.
“It’s nice to see everyone and to be able to be here for a good cause,” Reichwein said.
If anyone is still interested in donating or buying a T-shirt, the number to call is 813-334-6865.