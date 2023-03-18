Shikellamy's girls team bowling added to its growing dynasty on Saturday, winning its fourth state title since 2017, led by individual state runner-up and all-stater Emma Fetterman.
After finishing second last year, the Braves claimed the crown at Eastway Lanes in Erie. Shikellamy has won titles in 2023, 2021, 2018 and 2019. Shikellamy was second in 2019 and 2022.
The Braves, the top seed after the qualifying, dropped the opening Baker Game against Penn Manor, 155-149.
Shikellamy won game two 234-150 and then won by nearly 30 pins in the third and deciding game, 185-159.
The Braves dominated qualifying, knocking down 3,720 pins, well ahead of second-seeded Penn Manor at 3,477. Fetterman had a 692 series to lead Shikellamy. Shanna Kimball (561) and Mikalya Grennell (541) also had strong series'.
Mifflinburg just missed qualifying for the stepladder finals, finishing sixth in qualifying behind a 491 series from Hannah Arnold.
Fetterman, the individual runner-up on Friday, was named to the All-State team after rolling one of the two highest games of the day.
GIRLS BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Eastway Lanes, Erie
Stepladder finals
Quarterfinals: Freeport 2, Kiski Area 0.
Semifinal: Penn Manor 2, Freeport 0
Final: Shikellamy 2, Penn Manor 1. Game 1: Penn Manor 155-149; Shikellamy, 234-150; Shikellamy 185-159.