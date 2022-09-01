For The Daily Item
A few days or possibly several weeks after a promising 2021 season came to a disheartening close, Mick Bilger and the rest of his coaching staff began taking a deep look inside every facet and function of Shikellamy’s girls’ soccer program. What worked? What didn’t work?
Since Bilger & Co. understood how much talent the Braves possessed, they really wanted to see what more could be done to max out on that promise. So, they tore everything apart.
Heck, they even began to utilize Shikellamy’s junior high program as a test program, implementing some recent discoveries, maintaining some functions they liked just fine and discarding what they’d learned wasn’t going to work. The process became the core structure and everything else would branch out from that foundation.
Then, of course, the Braves went to work. Collectively. Individually. Even adopted a motto for the 2022 campaign, believing fully in a three-word mantra: “Champions Do Extra.”
And while Shikellamy (11-7-1) is returning six all-league performers from a high-octane squad that tumbled to Selinsgrove in penalty kicks in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals, the rest of the Braves’ roster is flush with athleticism, speed and technical ability.
Wrap everything that’s been going on since November into a tidy package — including a potentially combustible collection of athletes — and that’s why Bilger believes his Braves have everything necessary to claim a Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division I crown.
“This season just feels different, the energy is different,” Bilger said in an email. “Obviously, none of us knows the details of the road ahead, but I can say the coaches and players have put way more into this season than the past. We really are tired of being in second or third place.”
Although Cassi Ronk will start in goal for the fourth straight season — Ronk landed a first-team all-star nod from the HAC-I coaches — defender Rorey Egan, midfielder Paige Fausey and forward Sophia Feathers were second-team selections. Finally, forward McKenna Zellers and defender Blaire Balestrini were tagged honorable mention.
Koontz and Egan also played on the North Union United side that claimed the U-16 title at U.S. Soccer’s National Presidents Cup in Greensboro, N.C.
Speed is everywhere, too, as Fausey, Koontz and Elli Ronk were part of the 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay units that claimed District 4 Class 3A gold and advanced to states. Bilger also noted the giddy-up that freshman Jillian Deivert will bring to the Shikellamy attack.
“We are still working to see where the rest of the pieces fit,” Bilger said. “Overall, I believe we are in a good spot heading into the regular season.”
Selinsgrove also should factor in the chase for the HAC-I crown, especially since Cheryl Underhill’s program returns attacking midfielder Ella Magee, defender Gianna Gamble and forward Abby Parise, all of whom landed on all-league units.
Goalkeeper Kirsten Yoder’s splendid effort in the District 4 semis was one significant reason why Underhill’s Seals slipped past Shikellamy. Other returning veterans include Ava Gamble, Haylee Nava, Amsa Courtney and Taylor Zacharda.
All-state defender Elena Malone may be running track at Lafayette these days, but Lewisburg has some terrific players and a huge freshman class available that could pop Terry Gerlinski’s club into contention — if the Green Dragons can find the back of the net consistently.
While senior Sophie Kilbride is a dangerous presence up top, not many clubs can match the athleticism possessed by the sophomore midfield duo of Caroline Blakeslee and Maria Bozella. Seniors Mikayla Long and Maddie Still can and will play wherever needed.
If Shamokin hopes to return to the District 4 Class 2A playoffs, juniors Carly Nye and Ally Waugh will need to do plenty to ensure the Indians get back to postseason play. Nye is Shamokin’s top returning scorer, while Waugh anchors a defense that will go without keeper Madison Lippay.
Since Todd Nye’s 20-player roster features 15 freshmen and sophomores, youngsters will be counted on to play significant roles. Sophomore forwards Kamryn Kramer and Aliyah Schiavoni will be busy since that duo is running on the Indians’ cross country team.
Former Shikellamy skipper Angela Sivillo is in charge at Danville, which is making the move to PHAC-I from PHAC-2. Juniors Lucy Pickle and Grace Everett will be counted on to pitch in plenty at the attacking end, while senior Maddy Sauers and junior Jill Nied landed PHAC-2 honorable mention laurels a season ago for their efforts at the defensive end.
Sauers is one of just two seniors on the Ironmen roster.
Montoursville lost the remarkably gifted Lily Saul at graduation, but the Warriors could land at or near the top of PHAC-I standings behind a strong senior class led by Natalie Reeder, Madison Moll, Peyton Bragalone and Lydia Earnest.
Williamsport has a new head coach in Beckham Sibiski, but the Millionaires have some rebuilding to do. Senior Miah Jones and junior Elizabeth Shultz will patrol the midfield.
Jersey Shore won just five games in 2021, but the Bulldogs are returning seniors Devon Walker, Averi Maihle, Aliyah Neece and Gracie Welshans and could climb a rung or two and Central Mountain remains in full rebuild mode.