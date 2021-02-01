The Daily Item
Shikellamy’s boys basketball game against Lewisburg scheduled for today was postponed due to a weather forecast of heavy snow accumulation.
The Braves and Green Dragons will make up the game Thursday, beginning with a 6 p.m. junior varsity game.
Shikellamy’s girls basketball game at Danville today was also called off, as was Selinsgrove’s boys game at East Pennsboro. Neither game has a make-up date.
The Shikellamy and Selinsgrove boys teams are scheduled to play Wednesday, with the Braves at Central Mountain, and the Seals at Montoursville.
Shikellamy’s girls are slated to return to the court at home Friday against unbeaten Central Mountain.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
n Tyrone 56,
Northumberland Christian 41
TYRONE — Emily Garvin scored a game-high 23 points, but Northumberland Christian’s 25-game winning streak came to an end Saturday.
The Warriors (8-1), who hadn’t lost since Jan. 16, 2020, at Bloomsburg, trailed District 6 Class 3A runner-up Tyrone (7-2) by a point at halftime but were outscored 31-17 afterward.
Garvin added 10 rebounds — which was matched by teammate Rebekah Hayner — and five steals. Kaitlyn Bookwalter pulled eight boards.
Tyrone 56, Northumberland Christian 41
Northumberland Christian (8-1) 41
Rebekah Hayner 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Bookwalter 3 0-0 6, Emily Garvin 10 3-8 23, Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 6, Emma Ulmer 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 3-8 41.
3-point goals: A. Ulmer 2.
Did not score: Emma Daku-Treas.
Tyrone (7-2) 56
Marissa Lewis 1 0-0 2, Stephanie Ramsey 3 3-4 12, Emma Getz 3 4-5 12, Jaida Parker 4 1-2 9, Kayelin Gibbons 9 3-6 21. Totals 20 11-17 56.
3-point goals: Ramsey 3, Getz 2.
Did not score: Allison Weston, Drue Christine, Summer Shaw, Chesney Saltsgiver.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Christian 9 15 9 8 — 41
Tyrone 13 12 15 16 — 56