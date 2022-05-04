SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School will celebrate prom Saturday in the normal old-fashioned way with fun, friends and music after the last two years had been interrupted due to COVID-19.
Prom advisor Liz Deitrich said she was proud of the 16 high school juniors who formed the prom committee for putting together what will be an "extra special" event.
"This is the first real prom since COVID-19," Deitrich said.
"They planned the theme, colors, location, food, vendors, entertainment and all of the little extras that will make the night extra special."
Deitrich said the theme will be a "Memorable Night."
"The students collected pictures of juniors and seniors that will be displayed in large black and white photos and cutouts through prom that highlight the special memories of our juniors and seniors," she said.
Prom committee members also said they are proud of what they put together.
“I think we worked very hard," Kailin Beaver said. "We spent a lot of time picking everything out and cleaning out the prom closet."
Junior Alison Bottiger said the class worked hard.
“Personally I would say we put lots of hours and hard work into making this prom magical for the seniors," she said.
Junior Tim Gale said the prom will be unique.
“A lot of time and work has gone into this year's prom making sure that it would be different than others in the past," he said.
Cameron Hoover agreed.
“I think that everyone deserves a night to remember and it was our job to make sure that everything looks perfect," she said. "I think everything will be perfect."
The prom walk around Cameron Park on Market Street in Sunbury begins at 6 p.m. and the prom is being held at the Sunbury Masonic Lodge, on Market Street.