SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors must decide who they will appoint to the board after the district received former board member Mike Stender resignation.
The seat is now open after Stender won the open state House seat in the 108th District earlier this month.
Now the board must decide what they will do next, while eight other candidates vie for five seats on the board in December.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle the board is waiting on a legal opinion of district solicitor Mike Levin before making any decisions.
“I am waiting for the legal clarification on the process for the seat to be filled,” Bendle said. “This is the process because of the length of the term.”
In years past, directors had appointed individuals to serve on the board however this appointment may be different because it is close to an election according to Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge.
Savidge said the county’s solicitor Frank Garrigan is also doing research to see what options are available, and one of those may include nominating two people, one from both the Republican and Democratic parties.
Savidge said he is not sure of the process and waiting on legal opinions.
In years past, current director Jennifer Wetzel, who decided to not seek re-election, was appointed to the board in 2019 after former director Kellie Cianflone resigned.
Wetzel went on to win her election that year.
In 2020 former Sunbury Mayor David Persing was appointed after former board member Scott Karpinski resigned. Persing did not seek re-election in 2021.
The Shikellamy School board meets again on June 13, where it is expected they will accept Stender’s resignation.