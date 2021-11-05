The newest club at Shikellamy High School is off to a high-flying start, boosted this week by a visit from the Pennsylvania state police’s newest helicopter.
The chopper made a smooth landing at Shikellamy Stadium on Thursday when new Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams called in a favor. Williams is a retired state trooper in his first year as Shikellamy’s police officer.
Not a bad way to kick off the first meeting of the Shikellamy Law Enforcement club, one of the ways Williams has engaged the students in the district.
Williams said the group started fast out of the gate, already boasting 75 members.
The aim of the club is to put various aspects of law enforcement in front of the students, including those who possibly have an interest in pursuing it as a career after graduation. It feels like a natural fit considering the popular Camp Cadet, held each summer by the state police across the state.
Williams said he plans to have regular meetings and presentations for the club to discover as much about the field as possible.
“We want to make sure the students understand the law enforcement world,” he said. “I am super excited about the turnout for the students interested in this and I plan on having many more presentations with many more things to do.”
Future meetings may have a difficult time living up to the first gathering, unless Williams has something better in his pocket than landing a $5 million helicopter on the 50-yard line.
“He (Williams) is such a huge asset to this district,” Assistant Superintendent Mary Murphy-Kahn said of the district’s new officer. “He has engaged students who are interested in law enforcement and he has done a tremendous job for us. This is only the beginning of what Chief Williams has in store.”
The club can also serve another important purpose: Breaking down barriers.
School police officers have countless duties in addition to their role as safety officers. In some regard, their presence alone creates reassurance for some students. Having someone on campus each day creates a level of comfort for everyone, where relationships are established to the benefit of the whole.
It feels like a win-win for the students, faculty and administrators at Shikellamy.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.