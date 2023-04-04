SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will have to decide if they want to spend an estimated extra $1 million on top of the already $5.4 million stadium project.
Directors were made aware Tuesday night during a work session that upgrades to the lighting system, which will now include emergency lighting per code, and some site work additions are needed.
Superintendent Jason Bendle was authorized months ago to hire ELA Sport, of State College, to begin seeking competitive bids for the turf and track.
Directors also agreed to begin receiving bids on upgraded stadium lighting at the complex.
The Shikellamy Stadium will have turf when the 2023 fall sports season is underway, but Bendle said the first two games of the football season may be on the road.
Bendle said the board met with representatives from ELA Sport, of State College, and the group said barring any issues, the turf field would be in place within the first two weeks of the start of the season, which includes multiple sports that can use the field — football, soccer and field hockey.
Representatives from the Schrader Group told the board that there is some extra site work that needs to be done, including moving a water line that currently runs under the football field.
Representatives said the line should not stay under the new field because it would be costly to fix any issues once the turf is in place.
Upgrading lighting is also now an issue because Bendle said the district found out if they replace the current lighting they would need to also install emergency lighting at a cost of nearly $100,000.
Representatives said if the district decides to not upgrade the lights, they should consider at least getting the infrastructure in place for the future so that if the district ever decides to upgrade the lights, none of the new construction would be interrupted.
The field will be receiving upgrades and new bathrooms, but Bendle said those projects will not be completed by the start of the season.
The field will also receive a new six-lane track after core tests showed the existing track needs to be replaced.
The now $6.4 million project is set to begin on June 1, Bendle said.
Bendle also announced that graduation ceremonies will be held inside the stadium on May 31 and construction would start the next day.