MILLERSBURG — The Braves took home second place at the Millersburg Invitational at Lykens Valley GC on Tuesday afternoon. Mason Farrell finished the best score for Shikellamy at 84, followed by Cameron Lenner with an 89, Luke Fatool with a 91, and Christian Kisner with a 95.
The host Millersburg won its own tournament with a team score of 330.
Millersburg Invitational
at Lykens Valley Golf Course
1st Place: Millersburg - 330
2nd Place: Shikellamy - 359 (Mason Farrell, 84; Cameron Lenner, 89; Luke Fatool, 91; Christian Kisner, 95)
3rd Place: Mount Calvary Christian - 421
4th Place: Dayspring Christian Academy - 226