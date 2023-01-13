SUNBURY — Shikellamy school directors will host a work session on Feb. 2, and one of the topics will be whether the district will enter into a co-op agreement for sports, particularly track and field with Northumberland Christian School.
Directors originally had the item on the agenda Thursday to be voted on, but board president Wendy Wiest said directors agreed they wanted to gather more information before putting the issue to a vote.
Wiest said she had heard from members of the public, and wanted to get more facts before the board voted.
Athletic Director Tim Foor told the board that Northumberland Christian officials reached out to the district and asked about track, football, baseball and softball.
Northumberland Christian does have a small track program, Foor said.
Officials said because the school does not offer these sports they wanted to reach an agreement with Shikellamy so that students could participate.
Foor said the only sport that would affect the district was football because it would put Shikellamy in a different class based on the amount of students.
Foor said softball, baseball and track can’t get lifted to another class from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association because those teams are already in top tiers.
Directors discussed the issue Thursday, and board director Jeff Balestrini said he was in favor of bettering the district’s chances in sports and the co-op program would do that.
“My obligation is to Shikellamy students first and that is the reason why I am on the board,” director Jenna Eister Whitaker said.
Eister Whitaker said she was in favor of gathering more information before she cast a vote.
“I’m not saying no at this time, I just want more information,” she said.
Director Lori Garman agreed and said she also wanted more information on the issue.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he and Foor would be speaking with Northumberland Christian officials and the topic could be discussed again at the work session. Foor said in order for the co-op to pass, Shikellamy directors would need to vote and so would the board of directors at Northumberland Christian. From there the PIAA would then have to approve the combination of students.
Northumberland Christian School accepts students from various school districts. So any participant that would be allowed to compete at Shikellamy would not be paying the normal tax that property owners within the district do, officials said. Garman said some students who didn’t make it in another district could end up at Northumberland Christian, and then possibly participate at Shikellamy, thus taking a spot away from a career Shikellamy student.
Track and field coach Jonny Evans said a co-op would benefit both schools.
“We were approached by Northumberland Christian School about the potential of forming a co-op for track & field,” Evans said. “I believe a co-op would benefit all parties involved. Northumberland Christian School has had a Track & Field team for some time. They have done a fine job over there but are limited in what they can offer. At Shikellamy we have an outstanding facility, a full coaching staff, and schedule that could provide a positive experience for their students that wish to participate.”
Evans said the numbers don’t lie.
“Shikellamy is in class 3A which is the largest classification in PIAA and our male enrollment number is 366,” he said. “We compete with Williamsport at the District 4 Championships whose number is 558. At the State Championship, we compete with schools like State College (936), Cumberland Valley (1,160), Hazleton Area (1,694), and Reading (2,222).”
Evans said every athlete will participate.
“Track and Field is a sport that is not limited to a specific number of “starting spots” on a team,” he said. “Every single student-athlete gets to compete at all of our dual meets. I believe that competition leads to success. The greater the number of students pushing each other in practice, the more successful those students will be.”
Volunteer Assistant track coach Josh Brosious agreed with Evans.
“This can be good for both schools,” he said. “We would be helping the Northumberland Christian School athletes by having all the facilities they need in order to practice which they are lacking now,” he said. “This will also help our track program by pushing our athletes harder to represent Shikellamy at meets, invitations, league championship, district championship and state championships. This co-op is only going to help everyone get involved and make our program the best it can be to represent Shikellamy.”