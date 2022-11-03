SUNBURY — Shikellamy continues to take precautions and the board is expected to upgrade classroom phones in the high school and elementary schools across the district, according to officials.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Thursday during a Shikellamy work session that he spoke with Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams and technology director Dale Martin and the three discussed upgrading the classroom phone lines for teachers, administrators and emergency situations.
Bendle said the district would need to spend roughly $64,000 for the upgrades, but said it's well worth the money.
Bendle said the new system wouldn't be put in place until next school year.
Martin said the phone will make it easier for teachers, administrators and police to communicate if needed.
"Everyone I talked to said this is a game changer," Martin told the board.
Bendle said he discussed the project with Williams and Williams agreed it is needed and a much safer way for teachers, administrators and police, who currently have to email each other, to communicate.
Martin said the phones will also be able to communicate with other buildings without having to use a landline phone.
Bendle told the board he wanted to bring up the issue now because of the delay in materials needed for the project.
Martin said most of the wiring is already in place, but there still will be some work required.
Directors agreed they would discuss the project and most likely vote on it at the December board meeting.
The regular Shikellamy school board meeting will be held Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the administration building on Packer Island.