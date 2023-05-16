The students at the Shikellamy High School Theatre, under the direction of Mrs. Ellen Boyer, put on a fabulous production of Tuck Everlasting at Shikellamy High School. This show featured beautiful production values all around and a cast of strong voices and stellar young performers.
Tuck Everlasting, based on the children's novel by Natalie Babbitt, tells the story of 11-year-old Winnie Foster making a magical discovery in the woods near her home in Treegap, New Hampshire. On her way to a carnival, she meets the Tuck family who have drunk from an enchanted spring that gives them eternal life. Winnie and the Tucks must evade a carnival man who is also searching for the spring, and ultimately Winnie must make a fateful choice whether to join the Tucks forever or return to her home.
This production featured junior Jayla Lopez as Winnie and senior Angel Maisonette as Jesse Tuck, as well as Amarilis Tebar, Angel Ortiz and Cameron Bucher as the rest of the Tuck clan. Other featured performers included Micah Shively as the nefarious Man In Yellow, and comic relief was provided by the duo of Fox Laubach as Constable Joe and Jace DiPerna as his deputy, Hugo. A large ensemble of singers, dancers and townspeople made the show a treat to see and hear, under the musical direction of Mr. Brett Hosterman.
The impressive set, designed by Mrs. Beth O'Connell and Mr. Steve Bucher, featured a gigantic, climbable tree, a two-story rotating house, and a giant carnival scene as well, and the lighting and sound by Mr. Stefan Eisenhower and costumes by Mrs. Boyer and Mrs. Marilyn Gresh gave the show a spectacular feel of period authenticity. The audience was delighted by the songs — from spirited choral numbers like "Top of the World" and "Live Like This" to the more intimate solos like "Time" and "Everlasting" — and the final ballet showing the rest of Winnie's story was truly moving. Congraulations to the cast and crew of Tuck Everlasting for this joyous production!