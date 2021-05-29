SHIPPENSBURG — With his chance at earning a state track and field medal hanging in the balance, Shikellamy senior pole vaulter Mason Brubaker made arguably the most important 13-foot jump of his life.
Brubaker, whose personal best is 15-2, didn’t enter the competition in Saturday afternoon’s PIAA Class 3A state meet until the bar moved to 13 feet.
After missing his first two tries, Brubaker suddenly faced elimination, and he barely cleared it on this third try.
“It was very scary,” the University of Rhode Island recruit said after rebounding to take third place in a competition held indoors because of the inclement weather.
Shikellamy coach Jonny Evans agreed that it was nerve-racking watching his star vaulter on the precipice of elimination.
Although Brubaker did go on to get the elusive medal, those missed attempts cost him second place.
“I should have gotten second, but I really can’t complain. I still had a good day,” Brubaker said.
He lost the tiebreaker for second place because runner-up Tristan McGarah of Butler had fewer misses.
The only other Valley medalist was Shamokin senior Billy Delbaugh, who took eighth place in the 400-meter run.
Brubaker was also a bit disappointed that he couldn’t improve on his 15-2, but he had his chances.
After getting 15 on his first attempt in the finals, he missed three tries at 15-6.
“I was not particularly close on the first attempt,” he said, adding that the third jump was technically better.
Brubaker finished one spot out of a podium visit in his only previous state meet, taking ninth place as a sophomore, before missing last season due to the COVID shutdown.
“Oh, yeah, for sure, things would have been way different (if last season had not been canceled),” he said.
Brubaker plans to pole vault and possibly long jump at Rhode Island. He added that he doesn’t want to do the decathlon, but it is something the coaches may ask him to do.
Shamokin’s Delbaugh also had a close call in his mission to finally get that state medal in his final meet before heading to Youngstown State.
Delbaugh was in position to win or finish second in his preliminary heat, with a time that likely would earn a medal in the timed event.
As Delbaugh battled side-by-side with Isa Houser, of Shippensburg. Dominik Brzowski, of Perkiomen Valley, surprised everyone by rocketing between them to win the heat.
“That kid just swung right past me, I didn’t even see him,” Delbaugh said.
He held on for second in 49.63 seconds.
Then, after waiting for two years for the coveted state medal, the Indian standout had to wait a bit longer until the times were sorted out to determine his fate in the final race.
“I had no clue what (place) I was going to do, but I’m happy to just get a medal in this weather,” He added. “I’m satisfied.”
A change that Delbaugh made only this past week was one key to his medal win. Delbaugh previously did not use starting blocks, but his coaches told him that the start in the 200 and the 400 were basically the same and that he needed to start well.
“Unlike (last week’s District 4 meet), when I felt I got out way too slow (I didn’t use blocks). This week I knew I was going to have to start fast to compete with these kids,” he said.
“I knew I had to run fast to make the podium and I did.”
Earlier Delbaugh ran in the 200 preliminaries but did not advance.
“The 200 is more like secondary to me,” he said. “I run the 200 just to warm up for the 400, and it worked pretty well.”
Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess, who had a disappointing race in the 3,200 meters as a freshman, then missed last year because of the pandemic, was happy to finish 10th in the 3,200, in the school’s first year in Class 3A.
Hess started by running up behind the lead group, which was led by eventual champion Gary Martin of Archbishop Wood, but ran out of steam before having a chance to move into medal position. He finished in 9:22.38.
Hess learned from the experience and said he expects to return as a senior and not only medal but place high on the podium.
“I know how to run a good race, and this was a good experience. I thought I ran it pretty well from a strategy perspective. I will be able to run with the leaders next year,” he said.
“My strategy was to try to start up toward the front, which is where I want to finish, but there was no way I was beating (Martin), without something crazy happening,” he said.
He hoped that the runners following Martin would run a more tactical race, but instead Martin spread the thing out and everyone ran fast.
“I ended up dropping back because I couldn’t hang on,” he said.
Shikellamy’s Chase Morgan and Lewisburg’s Cameron Michaels missed advancing to the 100 finals. Morgan took third in his heat in 11.12. Michaels was fourth in 11.30.
Bailey, fatigued by his outstanding run in helping Lewisburg take gold in the 4x800, jogged in last in the 1,600 in 4:55.11.
Hess also finished 13th in his section of the 800 finals in 2:13.9.
Shikellamy’s Jared Oakes was 15th in the shot put at 47-8.
Lewisburg’s Adam Seasholtz tied for 11th in the pole vault with a 13-2.
Lewisburg’s Zachary Gose was 24th in the discus at 112-8.
Delbaugh and his Shamokin teammates, Cody Lynch, Santana Carapellucci and Ryder Zulkowski finished sixth in their section of the 4x400 in 3:20.25.