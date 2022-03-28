HERSHEY — Two weeks after District 4 wrestling coaches honored Midd-West’s Dale Franquet during the district championships for an act of heroism, one of Franquet’s former wrestlers stood in the center of the Giant Center floor to be honored by his peers.
Chad Shirk, who wrestled at Middleburg High School (before the jointure with West Snyder) when Dan Knepp was the head coach and Franquet was an assistant, was named the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Class 2A Coach of the Year.
The 1997 Middleburg graduate has been coaching at Saucon Valley High School, in the Lehigh Valley, for 18 years, and this year’s team took nine wrestlers to the state tournament, with six of them winning medals.
Although the Panthers have had more qualifiers at least one previous season, Shirk said this was the most place-winners in school history.
They finished second in the team race, but earlier in the season won the state team dual championship with an upset win over No. 1-ranked Notre Dame-Green Pond, and finished the season 24-2.
“It’s been an incredible run,” Shirk said. “At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of kids out with injuries, and we went through a lot of adversity, and it slowly started to come together.”
He said it was great to bring home the school’s first state team duals title in history and to have six place in the state tournament. “It was a fun and exciting year.”
Shirk didn’t know about the award in advance.
“I was in the back hallway with our kids getting ready for the parade of champions and someone said, They called your name,’ and I said, ‘For what?’ and then I went running out,” Shirk said.
Although he believes the wrestlers deserve the credit for their accomplishments, Shirk conceded, “That was kind of cool.”
It was the first time he received the state award, although he has been honored several times as District 11’s top coach.
Reflecting on the terrorist attack on his former coach and friend, Shirk said, “As soon as I heard, I tried to get in touch with Dale and his wife. It was a crazy experience, but it’s well documented that Dale is a fighter and his mindset and his attitude probably saved his life. Thank God.”
Shirk added, “It was unfortunate that it happened, but it probably brought that community and that team closer together.”
Shirk said his best memories from his days at Middleburg were the way the coaches trusted in him, not only as a wrestler, but later when he started coaching.
“There were so many great coaches who treated me with respect as I was competing through high school and they kind of got me to think about how I wanted to affect other people’s lives,” he said.