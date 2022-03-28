Shirley A. Bingaman, 79, of Middleburg, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home.
She was born March 8, 1943, in Middleburg, a daughter of the late Roscoe Dock and Ruth (Rice) Snook. On Dec. 3, 1961, Shirley married her loving husband, Larry E. Bingaman, who entered eternal rest on Feb. 17, 1998.
Shirley was a 1961 graduate of Middleburg Joint High School. She previously was employed at Real French Cleaners, the Census Bureau, and Juniata Garment Factory. At the time of her passing, Shirley was the owner of Bingaman & Sons Trucking of Middleburg.
She was a member of the Snyder County Historical Society and the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association.
Her hobbies included gardening, birdwatching, and traveling. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed family times.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Greg Bingaman and his wife Debra and Brad Bingaman and his wife Lisa; grandchildren, Kimberly Crosson, Nathan Bingaman and his wife Erin, Kristen Maneval and her husband Adam, Tamara Lewis and Harry, Kayla Zechman and her husband Kyler, Michael Klase and his wife Sheila, and Cody Ritter; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Tom Dock and his wife Theresa, Robert Dock and his wife Dale, Janice Ritter and her husband Clair, Linda Contrestan and her husband George, Marjorie Morrison and her husband Richard, Edwin Dock and his wife Karen, Gary Dock and his wife April, Jeff Dock and his companion Earlene Trawitz.
She was preceded by her parents; husband, Larry; grandson, Tyler Bingaman; sister, Elsie Mae Dock in infancy; and sister-in-law, Loretta Dock.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service at noon at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with Pastor Nick Smith officiating.
Interment will immediately follow in the Wayside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Shirley be submitted to Stony Run Mission Church, 2825 Evendale Hill Road, McAlisterville, PA 17049.