Shirley A. (Finck) Dieffenderfer, 88, of Milton, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born April 16, 1933, in Union County, a daughter of the late Blair N. and Kathryn (Edinger) Finck. On April 29, 1953, she married Warren J. Dieffenderfer, who survives. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Shirley was a 1951 graduate of Milton High School. She worked for the former Philco-Ford Corp., Watsontown, and W.T. Grants Co., Milton. Shirley retired from Northern Central Bank, Milton, on March 31, 1995.
She was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, Lewisburg.
Shirley served as a member of the Watsontown Borough Council for nine years from 1996-2005.
In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, embroidering, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one son and daughter-in-law, Gary Lee and Audrey Dieffenderfer, of Charlotte Hall, Md.; one daughter, Patricia “Pattie” Tamecki, of Milton; one sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Terry Keiser, of Lewisburg; one sister-in-law, Grace Finck, of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Bethany, Brian and Amy Dieffenderfer and Logan Tamecki.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Kyle Tamecki; and three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Blair L. Finck, Roy E. and Sherry Finck and Melvin M. and Wanda Finck
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. David McCarty officiating.
Burial will follow in Mazeppa Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 205 S. 14th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com