Shirley A. Erb, 85, of Milton, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at her son Mark’s home.
Born Sept. 17, 1936, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Harry LeRoy and Mamie Belle (Falls) Sprought. On July 3, 1954, she married A1C William Russell Erb of Dover AFB, Delaware. They celebrated 55 years of marriage until his death Dec. 31, 2009.
She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Lewisburg, where she was involved in many church activities. She was a Sunday school teacher, helped with fundraising, serving church dinners, and going to church camp at Roxbury. In her lifetime she enjoyed many camping trips with her family visiting her children from Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Maryland, Colorado and Muncy. Special to her were family dinners and birthday celebrations.
She was a sewing machine operator for two years with Fox Knapp and 35 years Quaker Manufacturing Co. in Lewisburg and the New Quaker Manufacturing Co. in Mifflinburg.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Debra L. Quinn of Middle River, Maryland; three sons, Wyatt A. Erb and his wife Melanie of Sidney, Ohio, Mark A. Erb and his wife Teresa of Muncy, and Jeffrey D. Erb and his wife Sherry of Moran, Texas; eight grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, and a brother, Harry Sprought Jr.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the United Pentecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, where funeral services will begin at noon with the Rev. Jason Gann and Rev. Mark Erb officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.