Shirley A. Good, 88, of Montandon passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at her home.
Born in Lewisburg on Jan. 9,1935, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Ruth M. (Edinger) Danowsky. She was the widow of William H. Good.
She was a 1952 graduate of Montandon High School and retired from the Milton Area School District in 1999 after 31 years of service. She was a member of the Montandon Baptist Church.
Shirley is survived by three children and their spouses, Terry W. Good and his wife Jonny of Chillisquaque, Jane E. Savidge and her husband Larry of Milton and Kay E. Martin and her husband Mike of Mifflinburg; five grandchildren, Kurt A. Savidge of Milton, Dustin K. Savidge and his wife Brandy of Milton, Adrienne R. Fetzer and her husband Travis of Milton, Jessica K. Herman and her husband Seth of Mifflinburg, and Brett M. Martin and his wife Justina of Lewisburg; six great-grandchildren Kaylie and Logan Savidge of Milton, Cassie and Ella Fetzer of Milton, Cohen Herman of Mifflinburg, Kenley Martin of Lewisburg, and two expected in 2023; two sisters, Marjorie Foresman of Vicksburg and June Johnson of Winfield, and a sister-in-law Linda Danowsky of Montandon.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers Kenneth Danowsky, Myron Danowsky, and Marlin Danowsky; and two sisters Orphia Walter and Irene Bowersox.
Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Montandon Baptist Church Main St., Montandon. Funeral services will begin at 11 with Pastor Ron Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Montandon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Montandon Baptist Church or to the Hospice of Evangelical.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.