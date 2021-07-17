Shirley A. Kuster, of Selinsgrove, went to be with our Lord on July 15, 2021, at the age of 91, passing 25 days after her husband Bob.
Shirley was the daughter of Earl and Bertha Snyder of Sunbury RD and attended Sunbury High School.
In 1950, she married her beloved husband of 70 years, Robert Kuster of Selinsgrove.
Shirley and Bob shared a passion of collecting and selling antiques at shows and at their antique shop.
She enjoyed spending time with family, especially "the girls,” shopping at the Bon-Ton, redding up the house, and saving dimes for trips to the casino with her niece Kim.
Shirley is survived by a son, Timm and wife Glenda; grandchildren, Adam Kuster and girlfriend Nichole Paul, Elizabeth Gore and husband Matthew; great-grandchildren, Kailyn, Evelyn, and Aiyanah. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Pfrommer of Pottstown.
The family wants to thank the staff at Elmcroft of Lewisburg and Evangelical Hospice for the loving care they provided for both Bob and Shirl.
At the family's request, a private service will be held for family and close friends.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.