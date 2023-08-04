Shirley A. London, 89, of State Route 147, Herndon, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 8, 1934, in Dornsife, a daughter of the late Harry and Mabel (Kahler) Rebuck.
Shirley was married to Richard E. “Red” London Sr. for 33 years. He passed away March 20, 2007.
Shirley was retired and had worked in the past for the former Muskin Shoe Co., Millersburg, and the former Augusta House, Sunbury.
She was a 1951 graduate of the Mahanoy Joint High School.
Shirley was a member of the Himmel’s Lutheran Church, Rebuck, and was active with the prayer and care group of the church. She also had served with the Women of the Church.
She also had memberships with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mandata Legion, Idella Rebekah Lodge No. 58, Dornsife, and served as a past Grand Nobel Grand, and a social member of the Herndon Fire Company.
She enjoyed word find puzzles, outdoor gardening and raising flowers.
She is survived by her children, Karen E. (Donald) Kauffman, Dornsife, Marilyn K. Hoffman, Littleton, Colo., and Thomas E. (Cindy) Hoffman, Herndon; grandchildren, Adrienne, Heather, Daren, Matthew and Hillary; great-grandsons, Will, Carter and Calahan; stepgrandson, Michael (Angie); and stepgreat-grandchildren, Daniel and Alex.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Elda Schlegel; and brothers, Paul G. Rebuck, Darwin F. Rebuck and Marlin G. Rebuck.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Himmel’s Church, Rebuck. Services will start at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank Geisinger Hospice, and especially the care and guidance provided by Pam, Pat, Carrie and John.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral Home, Elizabethville. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com.