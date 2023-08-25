Shirley Ann “Aunt Shirley” Weaver, 81, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born June 4, 1942, in Hummels Wharf, a daughter of the late G. Reed and Irene S. (Long) Kratzer. Shirley was a 1959 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. On May 12, 1963, she married Larry J. Weaver, who survives. Her passing breaks a marital union of 60 years.
Earlier in her life she was employed at Dutch Pantry and later provided daycare for children in her home and at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Selinsgrove.
She was active in 4-H with her children. Shirley enjoyed gardening, camping, craft making, collecting cookbooks and taking Sunday drives. She loved her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the highlight of her life. Shirley was a member of Paxinos Bible Church, Paxinos.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Karen Weaver; a daughter and son-in-law, Tana and Doug Heffner; grandchildren, Kyli and her companion Shawn, Dalton and his wife Emily; step-grandchildren, Austin and Chris and his wife Shelley; great-grandchildren, Reese, Oakley, Sadie, Coleson, Brynlee, Caden, Brett, Josh, and Ashley; nieces and nephews, Christopher, Jennifer, Heather, Heidi, Seth, Zachery, Gardy, Jerry, and Karen; and her special dog, Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Kim and Nancy Kratzer; two sisters, Becky and Penny; a nephew, Michael; a niece, Angie; and a great-niece, Raylee.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with Pastor Mark Powlus officiating.
Burial will be in Shreiner’s Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Shirley to Kids Grove Inc., PO Box 340, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.