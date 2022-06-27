Shirley B. Bingaman, 99, of Susquehanna Trail, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born May 25, 1923, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Atwood B. and Lillian V. (Raup) Barnhart. On Aug. 14, 1958, she married the love of her life, Arland W. Bingaman who preceded her in death in February of 2000.
Shirley attended Northumberland High School. For many years she was employed by United Hosiery Mills, Northumberland and was self-employed as a dressmaker and upholsterer.
Mrs. Bingaman was a member of the Northumberland Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses.
She and her husband were outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed camping, hiking, ice skating and roller skating.
Shirley is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George A. and Theda E. Bower and stepdaughter, Rhelda E. Brown, all of Sunbury; grandchildren, Ashley W. Bower and wife Kathy, Monica D. Bower; stepgrandchildren, Erin and Christopher Brown; great-grandchildren, Larissa M. Black and husband Zachary, Erika N. and Addison K. Bower; step-great-grandson, Matthew Frick; great-great-grandchildren, Bradley S. Hoagland III and Aubree E. Black; two sisters, Thelma Roughton of Temple, Faith Montieth of Reading; and her many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Harry A. Barnhart.
Funeral services will conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Northumberland Kingdom Hall, 714 Old Danville Highway, Northumberland, PA 17857
Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 714 Old Danville Highway, Northumberland, PA 17857 or to the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.