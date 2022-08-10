Shirley Catherine Gross, 87, formerly of Millheim, entered into rest at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Brookline Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Mifflintown.
She was born July 17, 1935, in Coaldale, a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Bachorik) Kodlick. On June 15, 1957, she married Harvey M. Gross, who preceded her in death June 23, 1995.
She was a 1953 graduate of Tamaqua High School.
Shirley was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Millheim.
She was self-employed in child care, and was known as the Millheim babysitter.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking, and was proud of her Slovak heritage.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Christine and Leroy Heimbach of Mifflinburg, and Cathy Bryner of McAlisterville; one son and daughter-in-law, Samuel and Melanie Gross of Bluffton, S.C.; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Paula Kodlick of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, James Kodlick; and one son-in-law, Thomas Bryner.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Rev. Michael Edwards officiating.
Interment will be in the St. John’s Slovak Lutheran Cemetery, Summit Hill.
Memorial gifts may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.
