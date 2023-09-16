Shirley Delores Lindsay, 88, Selinsgrove

Shirley Delores (Sheaffer) Lindsay, 88, of Selinsgrove, Pa., entered into eternal rest on the morning of Aug. 4, 2023, at the Church of God Home in Carlisle, Pa.
Shirley was born on March 17, 1935, in Duncannon, Pa. Daughter of the late Olive Florence (Reich) Sheaffer and Jacob Albright Sheaffer, she was preceded in death by Charles Edward Lindsay Jr., her husband of 61 years; by one daughter, Tracy Renee Lindsay, and by her son, Mark Anthony Lindsay.
She is survived by two daughters, Mitzi Gaye Lindsay of Camp Hill, Pa., and Tammy Annette (Lindsay) Wolfe of Gettysburg, Pa., and by three grandchildren, Taryn Renee Losch-Beridon of Washington, D.C., Nicholas Anthony Lindsay and Brock William Lindsay, both of Waynesboro, Pa. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Cadel Charles Beridon and Nils Bowie Beridon of Washington, D.C.
Shirley and Charles lived in Liverpool, Pa., for 17 years and belonged to the Liverpool United Methodist Church. Shirley was active in the church's Ladies Auxillary, and many will remember the wonderful cakes she made and shared with the congregation. Later, the Lindsays relocated to Mechanicsburg, Pa., and finally retired in Selinsgrove, Pa.
Shirley was a beautiful woman with a kind and gentle soul, who will be loved and missed by all who knew her. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Liverpool Union Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.