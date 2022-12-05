Shirley Eva Chamberlain, 79, of Cherry Street, Paxinos, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Serenity Gardens ALF, Kulpmont.
She was born May 16, 1943, in Paxinos, a daughter of the late Jacob A. and Beatrice (DeHaven) Walz. On Aug. 24, 1973, she married Ned P. Chamberlain who survives.
Shirley was a 1962 graduate of Sunbury High School. She was employed for many years with the Shikellamy School District, retiring as a secretary.
She was an active member of the Augustaville Wesleyan Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and with the Vacation Bible School.
Mrs. Chamberlain was a member of the Tulpehocken Garden Club. She had a great love for the outdoors, enjoying camping, canoeing and fishing. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and time with her cats.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, Shirley is survived by her son, Douglas D. Benick of Paxinos; her daughter and son-in-law, Gail M. and John D. Shirk of Winfield; stepson, Russell L. Chamberlain and wife Pam J. Chamberlain of Paxinos; stepdaughter, Lynette A. Buoy and husband Jim of Mechanicsville, Md.; grandchildren, Felicia Mull of Sunbury, Jeffrey Shirk of Amory, Miss., four step-grandchildren, two great-grandsons, Easton and Kashton Mull; nine step-great-grandchildren, and two brothers and one sister-in-law, Raymond A. Walz of Sunbury and Dennis A. and Kathy Walz of Shamokin.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Victoria Shirk; and two brothers, Jacob Walz Jr. and James Walz.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ronald Murphy officiating.
Burial will be in Ashgrove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Paxinos.