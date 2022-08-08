Shirley E. Engleman, 87, retired United States Air Force Major, nurse practitioner, sexual assault advocate, beloved sister, aunt, and friend passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home in Milton.
Born in Milton on July 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Marion (Helwig) Engleman.
Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School and a 1956 graduate of Geisinger Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. In November 1958 Shirley entered the USAF and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant.
While in the USAF, she was stationed all over the world including flight school in Texas, training to become a nurse practitioner at the University of Kansas, and as a flight nurse bringing injured Vietnam soldiers stateside. After 21 years of service, Shirley retired from the USAF in 1979, settling in Tampa, Fla.
In 1981, Shirley was instrumental in establishing the nation’s third sexual assault program under the auspices of the Crisis Center of Hillsborough County, in Florida, with her friend and colleague, Doreen Huckins. They took sexual assault examinations out of hospital emergency rooms and into confidential, free-standing clinics where nurse practitioners provided care, collected forensic evidence, and served as expert witnesses in court. In 1996, Shirley was named Woman of the Year by the Carrollwood Business and Professional Women organization in Florida, for her groundbreaking work with sexual assault survivors.
After retiring in 2001, she returned to Milton to spend time with her family and friends. She was a dog lover having a succession of six Yorkies; Misty, Wendy, Starry, Laney, Brandy, and Sherry serving as her best friends and companions throughout her life.
She is survived by a brother, Elwood “Ossie” Engleman Jr. and his wife Allene; three nieces and their spouses, Terri and Earl Fisher, Traci and Tony VanKirk, and Toni and Peter Stuart; five grandnieces and nephews, Joshua Fisher, Kyle Fisher, Lauren Stuart Bell and her husband Jeff, Chris Stuart, and Katie Stuart; and two great-grandnephews, Noah Bell and Hudson Bell.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. John E. Lee officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Join live on Facebook and YouTube. Connect online at: http://www.spuccwm.org.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.