Shirley E. (Lenker) Ferster, 92, of Freeburg, entered eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Shirley was born Feb. 8, 1931, in Washington Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late John Simon and Joyce E. (Freed) Lenker. Early in life, she married the love of her life, Laurence Ferster, who preceded her in passing on June 1, 1984.
As a young girl, Shirley attended Red Bank Elementary School. She was a 1949 graduate of Freeburg High School. Shirley was proud of her high school days, and later in life she proudly attended her yearly school reunions.
Shirley was a life member of Freeburg Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary where she helped with their banquets and their yearly carnival. She was also a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Freeburg where she sang in the choir, was a member of the ladies auxiliary, and served as council president.
Shirley enjoyed playing cards with her card club, spending weekends with her husband at Mim and Chet Troutman’s cabin along the Susquehanna River, taking trips to Canada with Mim and Chet, doing crossword puzzles and word searches, and putting together 1,000 piece puzzles.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lydia Mervine and her husband Donald of Freeburg; her son, Jeffrey Ferster of Freeburg; grandchildren, Brian Mervine of Freeburg, Lauren Smeltzer and her husband Jason of Linglestown and their children Isla and Graham, Nathan Ferster and his wife Meghan of Maryland and their children Edith and Eloise; step-grandchild, Kathryn “Kate” Brobst and her husband James of Penns Creek and their children Liam and Beau; sisters-in-law, Naomi Lenker of Richfield, Joann Lenker of Richfield, and Alice Renn of Selinsgrove; and two generations of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; husband; sister, Miriam Troutman and her husband Chester; brothers, John W. Lenker and Marvin Lenker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alan and Marian Ferster; brother-in-law, Samuel Renn; and nephews, John Lenker Jr. and Alan Ferster Jr.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Church Street, Freeburg, PA 17827.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Shirley may be made to St. Peters Lutheran Church, c/o Lisa Neff, PO Box 186, Freeburg, PA 17827.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.