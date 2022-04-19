Shirley E. Gilbert, 100, of Northumberland, found everlasting peace on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She was born Feb. 9, 1922, in New York City, the only child of the late Alfred and Charlotte (Mathison) Singer. On Dec. 19, 1942, she married Robert E. Gilbert, who preceded her in death on April 9, 2005. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Shirley was a graduate of Hempstead High School. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. Shirley and her husband lived on Long Island until Robert retired in 1980. They would move to Hendersonville, N.C., before finally settling in Lewisburg in 2001.
She enjoyed sewing, needlework, decorating, shopping, getting together with friends and volunteering at Nottingham Village.
Shirley is survived by her loving children, Sue McGoun and her husband Skip, of Winfield and John Gilbert and his wife Aina Nilsen, of Norway. She will live in their hearts forever.
A memorial gathering will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
